B.C. reports another 513 new COVID-19 cases as number in hospital reaches 81

B.C. is reporting another 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with more than half of those in the Interior.

This brings the total cases to 154,362 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 271 were in Interior Health, 108 in Fraser Health, 92 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 13 in Northern Health, 29 in Island Health and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There has also been one death, bringing the provincial total to 1,779.

Nine more people have been admitted to the hospital since Wednesday, bringing the total now to 81.

There are also another four people in the ICU, totaling 33.

There remain 3,834 active cases and 148,702 people who tested positive have recovered.

In some good news, 82.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 71.6 per cent of eligible residents being fully vaccinated.

“We think this additional step to the steps we took earlier on … that this additional step will add to the safety of all of those living in long-term care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a press conference.

This will apply to all licensed facilities and every staff member, including volunteers, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12.

It will be a condition of employment.