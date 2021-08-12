SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports another 513 new COVID-19 cases as number in hospital reaches 81

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 5:51 pm
People play beach volleyball at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., in this file photo. View image in full screen
People play beach volleyball at Spanish Banks Beach in Vancouver, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. is reporting another 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with more than half of those in the Interior.

This brings the total cases to 154,362 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 271 were in Interior Health, 108 in Fraser Health, 92 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 13 in Northern Health, 29 in Island Health and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory for all B.C. long-term and assisted living staff

There has also been one death, bringing the provincial total to 1,779.

Nine more people have been admitted to the hospital since Wednesday, bringing the total now to 81.

There are also another four people in the ICU, totaling 33.

There remain 3,834 active cases and 148,702 people who tested positive have recovered.

B.C. reports 536 new COVID-19 infections as active cases top 3,500

Click to play video: 'Highest COVID-19 case numbers since May' Highest COVID-19 case numbers since May
Highest COVID-19 case numbers since May

In some good news, 82.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 71.6 per cent of eligible residents being fully vaccinated.

Health officials also announced new orders Thursday that everyone who works in long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We think this additional step to the steps we took earlier on … that this additional step will add to the safety of all of those living in long-term care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a press conference.

COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory for all B.C. long-term and assisted living staff

This will apply to all licensed facilities and every staff member, including volunteers, must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12.

It will be a condition of employment.

