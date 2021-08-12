Saskatchewan NDP calls on government to ban conversion therapy across province

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the government to ban conversion therapy all across the province.

It comes after Regina city council officially adopted a bylaw this week prohibiting the practice that the opposition says continues to “harm 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Saskatchewan.”

Saskatoon banned conversion therapy in February.

“We’re very proud of the fact that both Saskatoon and now Regina city councils have shown clear leadership on this issue to ban this practice within their city limits,” said Meara Conway, opposition critic for human rights.

“However, this step was only necessary due to the lack of leadership at the provincial level from Premier Moe and this government. Regardless of the municipality, all LGBTQ+ people in this province deserve those protections.”

Queen City For All joined the NDP in the call to the government.

“The premier and the Sask. Party government should be part of the solution,” said Kent Peterson, Queen City For All spokesperson.

“All but one Saskatchewan MP refused to ban this at the federal level. The premier and every Sask. Party MLA needs to condemn and outright ban conversion therapy to show queer folks in Saskatchewan that this horrific practice is not accepted in any corner of the province.”

Thirteen of 14 Saskatchewan MPs voted against the Canadian government’s proposed Bill C-6 in July that would ban conversion therapy across the country.

The NDP is asking Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his government to “outright condemn the practice of conversion therapy” and “commit to passing provincial legislation banning the practice in the Province of Saskatchewan.”

Global News reached out to the Saskatchewan government who said it will provide a statement. This story will be updated when a response is received.

