SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
London Live with Mike Stubbs
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU extends vaccination to 11-year-olds turning 12 this year

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 12, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Alon Vaisman talks back-to-school guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated children' Dr. Alon Vaisman talks back-to-school guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated children
Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Alon Vaisman shares advice for parents as kids get vaccinated before their return to the classroom and what health measures he would like to see included in Ontario’s anticipated back-to-school plan. – Aug 3, 2021

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says, effective immediately, anyone born in 2009 or earlier will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The change means that 11-year-olds who are turning 12 later this year don’t have to wait until their birthday to get vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids coming by end of year, Pfizer says

“We continue to look forward to being able to administer the vaccine to children and to protect them from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, but in the meantime, we are excited to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine now to youth born in 2009,” said medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

Trending Stories

“By extending vaccination to this group, we will be able to bolster our efforts to protect as many school-aged children as we can as they return to the classroom in September.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, the MLHU says more than 80 per cent of youth age 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 58 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagSchool tagBack to School tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers