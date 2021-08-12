COVID-19: MLHU extends vaccination to 11-year-olds turning 12 this year

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says, effective immediately, anyone born in 2009 or earlier will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The change means that 11-year-olds who are turning 12 later this year don’t have to wait until their birthday to get vaccinated.

“We continue to look forward to being able to administer the vaccine to children and to protect them from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, but in the meantime, we are excited to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine now to youth born in 2009,” said medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“By extending vaccination to this group, we will be able to bolster our efforts to protect as many school-aged children as we can as they return to the classroom in September.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, the MLHU says more than 80 per cent of youth age 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 58 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More to come.