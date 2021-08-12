Menu

Canada

Crashed transport removal will cause lane closures on Hwy. 401 in Napanee

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 2:01 pm
The removal of a transport mired in a swampy area off of Highway 401 in Napanee will cause lane closures Thursday evening, OPP say.
The removal of a crashed transport truck will close a section of Highway 401 in Greater Napanee, Ont., Thursday evening.

The transport truck careened off the highway and into a ditch Thursday morning and became mired in a swampy area next to the road.

The 58-year-old driver, a man from Kingston, faces a careless driving charge following the crash.

Read more: Driver missing after vehicle crashes head on into transport on Hwy 401 in Kingston: OPP

Heavy equipment is needed to remove the truck from the ditch, so an eastbound lane of Highway 401 between Deseronto Road and County Road 41 will close at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The closure is expected to take up to eight hours.

