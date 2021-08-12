Crashed transport removal will cause lane closures on Hwy. 401 in Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The removal of a crashed transport truck will close a section of Highway 401 in Greater Napanee, Ont., Thursday evening.

The transport truck careened off the highway and into a ditch Thursday morning and became mired in a swampy area next to the road.

The 58-year-old driver, a man from Kingston, faces a careless driving charge following the crash.

Heavy equipment is needed to remove the truck from the ditch, so an eastbound lane of Highway 401 between Deseronto Road and County Road 41 will close at 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The closure is expected to take up to eight hours.

Story continues below advertisement