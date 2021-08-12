SMA calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Medical Association is calling on the government to mandate mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all health-care workers.

The organization that represents doctors in the province says the pandemic is not over and cases are rising.

Of concern for Dr. Eben Strydom are the Delta variant and a fourth wave.

“COVID-19 case numbers are rising in many jurisdictions, primarily among the unvaccinated,” said Strydom, president of the SMA and a family physician in Melfort.

“With the highly contagious Delta variant circulating throughout the province, we need to do everything possible to ensure health-care workers are fully vaccinated, with two doses.”

It follows similar calls by the Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Nurses Association and other provincial organizations representing doctors advocating for mandatory vaccination of health-care workers.

The SMA said this would safeguard the capacity of a very tired health-care system.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they provide a sure path out of the pandemic,” Strydom said.

“Many health-care workers are drawn to their careers to care for their patients. They also have a professional obligation and responsibility to keep patients safe.”

Strydom is also concerned over the loosening of restrictions in the province.

He said although everyone is enjoying summer and reconnecting with family and friends, the threat of a fourth wave looms.

“A fourth wave of COVID cases with the Delta variant has emerged elsewhere, and it looks like it is coming our way,” he said.

“We need to redouble our vigilance as our unvaccinated children return to school in three weeks.”

He is calling on everyone who has not yet been immunized to get their shots.

“Physicians urge all Saskatchewan residents to become fully vaccinated. For workers in health-care facilities, that means receiving your two shots to fulfill your duty to care for your patients.”

The SMA added provisions need to be made for health-care workers with medical exemptions.

Those include people with allergies to components of the vaccine or where the vaccine could be harmful to their health, or those who object on bona fide religious or conscientious objection grounds.

