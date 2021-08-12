Menu

Comments

Canada

Avalon Sexual Centre reports to Halifax police alleged misappropriation of funds

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:21 am
Avalon Sexual Centre reports to Halifax police alleged misappropriation of funds - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

The Avalon Sexual Assault Centre in Halifax reported Wednesday that one of its employees allegedly “misappropriated funds” from Avalon over the course of four years.

In a release, the centre said the “significant financial issues” were brought to light in early 2021 by financial auditors, and were reported to Halifax Regional Police for investigation.

On Jan. 28, a chartered professional accountant was also brought to complete a full review of Avalon’s finances and to help in addressing the issues identified in the audit.

Read more: Lawsuit prompts renewed calls for review of Nova Scotia’s sexual assault reporting process

“The staff and board of Avalon realize that this information may be concerning to Avalon stakeholders, funders, clients, and the community,” the centre said.

“Avalon has been conducting annual audits and regular financial reviews as required by its bylaws, and has acted diligently to address this issue as soon as it was discovered.”

Avalon said it has followed every recommendation made by experts in fraud detection and prevention and will continue to review financial practices going forward on a regular basis.

This matter is also being currently investigated by Halifax Regional Police. As a result, Avalon said it will be “unable to offer any comment on its details.”

Click to play video: 'Avalon Sexual Assault Centre not accepting new counselling patients' Avalon Sexual Assault Centre not accepting new counselling patients
Avalon Sexual Assault Centre not accepting new counselling patients – Apr 16, 2019
