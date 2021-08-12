Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police nab 6 in ‘Project Purple Rain’ drug investigation

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 8:24 am
Hamilton Police arrest 6 and seize drugs and guns in Project Purple Rain. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police arrest 6 and seize drugs and guns in Project Purple Rain. Getty Images

Hamilton Police have made six arrests and laid 48 charges with the help of counterparts in Niagara and Peel as part of a special drug investigation called Project Purple Rain.

In conducting four raids, officers seized about $250,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Read more: Over 830 charges laid in Hamilton police operation targeting gangs and retaliation shootings

Along with the arrests, officers seized four handguns and 150 rounds of ammunition as well as $20,000 in cash.

No time frame was released for the raids.

Read more: Purple fentanyl, cocaine found in bag as man fled from Peterborough police

Police say this investigation is on-going.

