Hamilton Police nab 6 in ‘Project Purple Rain’ drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton Police have made six arrests and laid 48 charges with the help of counterparts in Niagara and Peel as part of a special drug investigation called Project Purple Rain.

In conducting four raids, officers seized about $250,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Read more: Over 830 charges laid in Hamilton police operation targeting gangs and retaliation shootings

Along with the arrests, officers seized four handguns and 150 rounds of ammunition as well as $20,000 in cash.

No time frame was released for the raids.

Police say this investigation is on-going.