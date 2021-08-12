Hamilton Police nab 6 in ‘Project Purple Rain’ drug investigation

Hamilton Police have made six arrests and laid 48 charges with the help of counterparts in Niagara and Peel as part of a special drug investigation called Project Purple Rain.
In conducting four raids, officers seized about $250,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Along with the arrests, officers seized four handguns and 150 rounds of ammunition as well as $20,000 in cash.
No time frame was released for the raids.
Police say this investigation is on-going.
