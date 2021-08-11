Flagger hurt at construction site in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A flagger was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a cement truck at a construction site in Burnaby.

RCMP confirmed the incident happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Ellesmere Avenue, which is currently a worksite.

It is still unclear exactly what happened but it does appear the flagger was hit behind the cement truck.

RCMP said the last update they have is that she was in surgery.

“This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim in the hospital,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP said in a release. “If you witnessed this incident or have dash cam video of the incident, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Ellesmere Avenue between Hastings Street and Capital Drive will be closed for quite some time.

Burnaby RCMP is asking that anyone who may have witnessed this collision or potentially have dash cam video in the area when the incident took place contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.