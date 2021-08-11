Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Flagger hurt at construction site in Burnaby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 6:50 pm
Workplace accident Burnaby View image in full screen
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a worksite in Burnaby on Wednesday morning after reports a flagger was hit. Ryan Stelting

A flagger was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by a cement truck at a construction site in Burnaby.

RCMP confirmed the incident happened around 11 a.m. at Hastings Street and Ellesmere Avenue, which is currently a worksite.

It is still unclear exactly what happened but it does appear the flagger was hit behind the cement truck.

RCMP said the last update they have is that she was in surgery.

“This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim in the hospital,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP said in a release. “If you witnessed this incident or have dash cam video of the incident, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Two men killed in workplace accident on Gabriola Island' Two men killed in workplace accident on Gabriola Island
Two men killed in workplace accident on Gabriola Island – Mar 17, 2021

Read more: 2 dead after Gabriola Island workplace accident

Story continues below advertisement

Ellesmere Avenue between Hastings Street and Capital Drive will be closed for quite some time.

Burnaby RCMP is asking that anyone who may have witnessed this collision or potentially have dash cam video in the area when the incident took place contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby accident tagburnaby flagger hit tagflagger hit tagBurnaby construction site tagBurnaby accident site tagBurnaby construction accident tagFlagger hit constructions site tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers