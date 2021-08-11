Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

According to police, the person was hit in the 400 block of Forest Way S.E. at about 12:30 p.m.

View image in full screen Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run in southeast Calgary. Global News

Photos from the scene show officers examining a bicycle in a grassy area next to the roadway. Police tape stretched across the street and sidewalk, and evidence markers were scattered on the street.

Roads in the area were shut down as of 2:30 p.m., and police said there would likely be “significant traffic disruptions in the area for some time.”

Investigators are on scene working to determine what led to the crash.

View image in full screen Investigators on the scene of a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital in southeast Calgary. Global News