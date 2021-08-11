Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in southeast Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 5:00 pm
Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run in southeast Calgary.
Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run in southeast Calgary. Global News

A person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

According to police, the person was hit in the 400 block of Forest Way S.E. at about 12:30 p.m.

Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run in southeast Calgary.
Calgary police on the scene of a hit and run in southeast Calgary. Global News

Photos from the scene show officers examining a bicycle in a grassy area next to the roadway. Police tape stretched across the street and sidewalk, and evidence markers were scattered on the street.

Read more: Calgary police search for driver in serious pedestrian hit-and-run collision

Roads in the area were shut down as of 2:30 p.m., and police said there would likely be “significant traffic disruptions in the area for some time.”

Investigators are on scene working to determine what led to the crash.

Investigators on the scene of a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital in southeast Calgary.
Investigators on the scene of a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to hospital in southeast Calgary. Global News
