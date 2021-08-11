SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows
3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows

Health

15 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 4:51 pm
WATCH: The Ontario government continues to reject the idea of issuing a passport-style document affirming that someone has been fully vaccinated.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count up to 12,453, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,099, including 33 that are active.

Read more: Ontario emphasizes watching COVID-19 hospitalizations over case counts

Seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford, two are in Essa, one is in New Tecumseth, one is in Muskoka Lakes and another is in Penetanguishene.

Three of the new COVID-19 cases are a result of close contact with another positive case, while one is community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Of the region’s total 12,453 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,129 — have recovered, while one person is currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 324 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 553,449, including 9,412 deaths.

