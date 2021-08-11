SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: More than 2,000 new vaccines given in Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears' Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears
WATCH: The Ontario government continues to reject the idea of issuing a passport-style document affirming that someone has been fully vaccinated.

The Region of Waterloo reported Wednesday that 2,062 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose.

Read more: Ontario isolation, school dismissal rules now depend on COVID-19 vaccination status

More than 376,501 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74 per cent of the eligible population.

Only about 3,800 more vaccines are needed to reach 75 per cent, the region said.

The region also reported that more than 802,000 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

Read more: Over 20M COVID-19 vaccine doses now sitting in Canadian freezers

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, public health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Waterloo Region.

Trending Stories

Active cases in the region remained at 143 as did fatal cases of COVID-19, which is at 285. There are 11 people being treated in an intensive care unit.

Another 11 people have recovered from the virus bringing total resolved cases up to 18,133.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagWaterloo tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagCOVID news tagWaterloo coronavirus tagWaterloo covid tagWaterloo COVID cases tagWaterloo COVID vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers