COVID-19: More than 2,000 new vaccines given in Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo reported Wednesday that 2,062 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose.

More than 376,501 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74 per cent of the eligible population.

Only about 3,800 more vaccines are needed to reach 75 per cent, the region said.

The region also reported that more than 802,000 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

Meanwhile, public health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Waterloo Region.

Active cases in the region remained at 143 as did fatal cases of COVID-19, which is at 285. There are 11 people being treated in an intensive care unit.

Another 11 people have recovered from the virus bringing total resolved cases up to 18,133.

