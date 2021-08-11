SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario health minister claims provincial COVID-19 vaccine certificate would pose fraud risk

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears' Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government continues to reject the idea of issuing a passport-style document affirming that someone has been fully vaccinated.

Despite a growing chorus of experts and advocates who say COVID-19 vaccine passports are needed in Ontario, the health minister suggested government-issued cards would be susceptible to fraud.

Christine Elliott once again repeated on Tuesday the government’s assertion that a made-in-Ontario vaccination certification card is unnecessary.

Elliott, along with other provincial officials, have repeatedly said the PDF people receive following their second vaccination is all the proof that’s needed within Ontario.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine passport system largely supported by Canadian business community

Many argue it isn’t enough, including business advocates who want the province to take pressure off of employers.

“Once you get into something more than that, a card or whatever nature that is, then you end up with all kinds of other considerations about production,” Elliott said.

Elliott also said fraud prevention is a concern, equating government-issued vaccination cards to the previous Ontario health cards.

Click to play video: 'Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario' Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario

“We’re now getting rid of the red and white Ontario OHIP cards for some of those reasons,” she said. “Those problems would occur with smart cards as well.”

Elliott’s comments regarding forgeries quickly drew reaction on social media.

One person posted a spoof vaccination document under Elliott’s name to Twitter, noting it took them only five minutes to doctor it using Adobe software.

Trending Stories

It imitates the current vaccine receipts sent out after someone receives a shot in Ontario, which the health minister said should provide enough proof of vaccination within the province.

Twitter: @snowgirlct View image in full screen
Twitter: @snowgirlct. Twitter: @snowgirlct

Shabnam Preet Kaur, a forensic document examiner with Docufraud Canada said a PDF document, like those the provincial government is standing by, is both easy and convenient to forge.

“If you want to manipulate that PDF, that document with no security features, with a plain background, that can be very easy to manipulate,” said Kaur.

“You can add or delete stuff into it using Adobe Photoshop or there are a number of softwares online that are free.”

A government-issued card with more than one security feature would require more skill to manipulate, and Kaur said those changes are easier to detect than on a PDF on a plain background.

Read more: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

She said a QR code would be much more difficult to manipulate and should be the preferred method of verifying a document.

“Scanning a QR code is actually better, more difficult to manipulate, rather than a document in a PDF,” she said.

Quebec is one of only a few provinces that are planning on implementing vaccination passports for some daily activities.

When it rolls its system out on Sept. 1, it will be using an app-based system that scans QR codes sent to people who have been vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says' Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says
Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says
