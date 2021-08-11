Father of Manitoba teens killed in crash says faith, community helping family get through

The father of two Roseau River, Man., teens who were killed in a crash near Ste. Agathe says his family is coping with the tragedy with the help of their tight-knit community and the strength of their Christian faith.

Sophie and Acacia Goertzen, 17 and 15, were at the intersection of Highway 75 and PR 305 around 1 p.m. Sunday, when their vehicle was hit by a northbound semi. Both girls were pronounced dead on the scene.

Their father, Duane Goertzen, described his daughters as “full of joy” and told Global News that the support the family has received from the community has been above and beyond.

“It’s hard to explain, because we’re extremely sad, and we’re in a lot of pain, and yet there’s so many people around us that care for us,” he said.

“The only thing we can explain is God is next to us — through the people around us, he’s near us.”

Goertzen, a director at Roseau River Bible Camp with his wife Sylvia, has four other daughters, who he said are also finding solace in their faith as they try to cope with what has happened.

“Our youngest one didn’t understand at first. She’s only six. The others were their best friends, and they’re dealing with it in different ways and at different times, but they also have the same faith, so we’re together in it.”

The Goertzen family.

Goertzen said Sophie and Acacia were active at the Bible camp, and the best way to honour their memory is to continue doing the work they loved to do — helping those in need, and giving them hope.

“It certainly isn’t about ourselves. It’s about other people, and I think that’s going to continue to bring joy to ourselves.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It certainly isn't about ourselves. It's about other people, and I think that's going to continue to bring joy to ourselves."

“At the camp here, we’re pretty familiar with people who come — children and youth who have no hope, with young people coming from difficult situations.

“It’s great to be able to take people who are hurting and really give them purpose and a reason to live. It’s a lot more real for us now. The world can be a really dark place, and yet we all need light, and Jesus is the light, and that’s what we cling to in suffering, and that’s what we cling to in our pain.”

While the semi-driver involved the crash, a 54-year-old man, wasn’t physically hurt in the incident, Goertzen said he’s also concerned about his well-being.

“I want him to know that we’re sorry, we’re praying for him, we hope that he’s OK as well, emotionally.”

Duane Goertzen.

Longtime family friend Jared Fast told Global News that the loss of the two girls has left a hole in the lives of everyone who knew them.

“They were happy,” he said. “I don’t know if I can remember too many times — if any times — that I didn’t see them smile.

“They were constantly concerned about the people around them, always wanting to have an impact, to be a blessing to those around them.”

Fast started an online GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Goertzen family through the tragedy, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had already eclipsed $60,000 in donations from friends, family, community members, and even complete strangers.

“The Goertzen family, as a whole, is not a family that just kind of (sits) idly to themselves — they have an impact on everyone they meet, and I think that is seen in the response that we’ve seen from the community,” Fast said.

“It’s difficult times, it’s difficult conversations. There’s a numbness with all of this, and then there’s a reality sinking in as every day goes by.

“I find myself looking at the door a lot, especially when we’re at (the Goertzens’) place, (thinking) that they’re going to come home.”

Jared Fast.

Goertzen said one lesson to be learned from his daughters’ deaths is to never take life for granted.

“Don’t waste your breath, don’t waste your days on things that don’t matter. Do the things that matter in life.

“For the parents, put your children first. Spend time with them. For people who are in friendships, put your friends before yourselves.

“For us, I think that’s part of why these last few days have been better than what we thought they would be — because of the thousands of people that are around us. We feel the love.”

