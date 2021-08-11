Town of Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Innisfil in Ontario has unveiled a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach Park.

The new landmark takes on Valentino Vecchietti’s design, which brings together Morgan Carpenter’s intersex flag design from 2013 and Daniel Quasar’s Progress Pride design from 2018.

The crosswalk is meant to send the message that people can walk around Innisfil, proudly knowing that they have the freedom to be themselves, according to town officials.

This summer, Innisfil Pride and the Innisfil ideaLAB and Library received permission from Vecchietti to use their design to paint the crosswalk.

The design updates the traditional rainbow flag to show the diversity of the LGBTQ2 community.

