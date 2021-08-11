Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Town of Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalk

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 2:21 pm
The new landmark takes on Valentino Vecchietti's design, which brings together Morgan Carpenter's intersex flag design from 2013 and Daniel Quasar's Progress Pride design from 2018. View image in full screen
The new landmark takes on Valentino Vecchietti's design, which brings together Morgan Carpenter's intersex flag design from 2013 and Daniel Quasar's Progress Pride design from 2018. Twitter/Innisfil Pride

The Town of Innisfil in Ontario has unveiled a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach Park.

The new landmark takes on Valentino Vecchietti’s design, which brings together Morgan Carpenter’s intersex flag design from 2013 and Daniel Quasar’s Progress Pride design from 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The crosswalk is meant to send the message that people can walk around Innisfil, proudly knowing that they have the freedom to be themselves, according to town officials.

Trending Stories

This summer, Innisfil Pride and the Innisfil ideaLAB and Library received permission from Vecchietti to use their design to paint the crosswalk.

The design updates the traditional rainbow flag to show the diversity of the LGBTQ2 community.

Click to play video: 'Police issue appeal after Pride crosswalk defaced in Owen Sound, Ont.' Police issue appeal after Pride crosswalk defaced in Owen Sound, Ont.
Police issue appeal after Pride crosswalk defaced in Owen Sound, Ont – Jun 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
innisfil tagLGBTQ2S tagInnisfil Beach Park tagInnisfil Beach Park crosswalk tagInnisfil Beach Park Pride crosswalk tagInnisfil LGBTQ2S+ tagInnisfil Pride crosswalk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers