New Brunswick has 13 new COVID-19 cases, most are young people in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

The Moncton cluster of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, with 11 more cases added Wednesday.

New Brunswick’s latest data shows 10 of the cases are people in their 20s and one person is in their 30s.

Of the 11 Moncton region cases, nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Meanwhile, two other cases were reported in the province on Wednesday. The cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving people in their 20s. One is travel-related, and the other is under investigation.

The list of possible exposure locations has been updated to include various stores, bars, and restaurants — many of them in Moncton.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reported six recoveries since Tuesday, bringing the current active case count to 71.

No one is in hospital.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to climb. Currently, 70.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The province released vaccination rates by region, but the gap between the highest and lowest vaccination rates is only about five per cent.

More pronounced is the gap by age.

Data shows 52.3 per cent of people in their 20s are fully vaccinated, making them the least vaccinated age group.

The rate jumps about five per cent for people in their 30s. Meanwhile, 66.9 per cent of people in their 40s are fully vaccinated.

The group with the highest vaccination rate is people in their 70s, with more than 90 per cent.

2:00 N.B. people in their 20s have lowest vaccination rates N.B. people in their 20s have lowest vaccination rates