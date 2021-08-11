Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

CAE reports Q1 profit, revenue up nearly 40% compared with year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2021 2:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says' Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says
WATCH: Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system as of Sept. 1, health minister says

CAE Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue rose nearly 40 per cent.

The simulator and training company says its profit attributable to equity holders was $46.4 million or 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $110.6 million or 42 cents per diluted share last year.

Revenue in what was the first quarter of the company’s 2022 financial year totalled $752.7 million, up from $550.5 million a year earlier.

READ MORE: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

Civil aviation revenue rose to $432.9 million from $248.0 million a year ago, while defence and security revenue climbed to $288.2 million from $280.2 million. Healthcare revenue increased to $31.6 million from $22.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 19 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 17 cents per share and $765.4 million in revenue, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination passport will be needed in bars, restaurants, gyms and more
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal tagAviation tagCAE tagRefinitiv tagaviation simulator tagtraining company tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers