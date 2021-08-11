Overturned semi closes stretch of Clifton Road in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Kelowna are asking motorists to temporarily avoid a road in the Glenmore area because of a serious motor vehicle collision.

According to police, a stretch of Clifton Road, between Mountain Avenue and High Road, will be closed.

Police added that High Road will also be closed between Clifton and Glenmore roads until the investigation is complete.

Kelowna RCMP added that how long the roads will be closed is unknown, but that more updates will be released as they become available.

Advertisement