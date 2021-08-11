Menu

Traffic

Overturned semi closes stretch of Clifton Road in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 12:58 pm
According to police, a stretch of Clifton Road, between Mountain Avenue and High Road, will be closed because of this motor vehicle accident. View image in full screen
According to police, a stretch of Clifton Road, between Mountain Avenue and High Road, will be closed because of this motor vehicle accident. Global News

Police in Kelowna are asking motorists to temporarily avoid a road in the Glenmore area because of a serious motor vehicle collision.

According to police, a stretch of Clifton Road, between Mountain Avenue and High Road, will be closed.

Read more: IIO to investigate fatal watercraft accident on Okanagan Lake, say B.C. RCMP

Police added that High Road will also be closed between Clifton and Glenmore roads until the investigation is complete.

Trending Stories

Kelowna RCMP added that how long the roads will be closed is unknown, but that more updates will be released as they become available.

