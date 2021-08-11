COVID-19: 3 in cases in City of Kawartha Lakes; HKPR active cases fall to 13

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

All three cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The health unit did not have a case update on Tuesday. However, the overall number of active cases for the health unit fell to 13, down from 18 reported on Monday.

There are 11 active cases in the Kawarthas (down four), two in Northumberland County (down one) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit’s 2,204 cumulative resolved cases (eight more since Monday) make up approximately 96.7 per cent of the health unit’s 2,280 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remained increased by one (a new case in the Kawarthas) since Monday to 841. Total variant cases include 456 in the Kawarthas with 347 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was reported Monday in a Global News regional COVID-19 update for Aug. 9.

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 27. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up.

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on site. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

The hospital is also hosting walk-in clinics (no appointment needed) at the following communities this week:

Wednesday, Aug: 11: Norland Recreation Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

Thursday, Aug. 12: Kinmount Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Baddow Community Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

Friday, Aug 13: Manvers Community Centre (10 a.m. to noon).

The health unit continues to offer walk-in clinics (each running 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the following locations:

Cobourg: Cobourg Community Centre (until Aug. 12).

Fenelon Falls: Fenelon Falls Community Centre (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15).

Campbellford: Campbellford and District Curling and Racquet Club on Friday and Saturday.

Minden: Minden Community Centre Aug. 11 and 12.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 49, down from 62 reported on Monday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88 — two more cases since Monday. There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County, and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

