Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all travel-related

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 12:42 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. seeing rise in temporary emergency departments closures' N.S. seeing rise in temporary emergency departments closures
The list for those in need of a family doctor in Nova Scotia continues to grow and as of July the list sat at just over 69 thousand people. As the province deals with doctor shortages it is also seeing a rise in temporary closures at emergency departments in rural communities. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in the province’s central health zone, while one is in the eastern health zone. All three cases are travel-related.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,072 tests on Tuesday.

Read more: Doctor shortages a key election issue in Nova Scotia

With one new recovery, the active case count has risen slightly to 19. One person is in hospital in an intensive care unit.

Trending Stories

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 67.4 per cent of Nova Scotia’s overall population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 9.4 per cent have received their first dose.

Click to play video: 'N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate' N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate
N.S. Liberal leader says if re-elected he will create a vaccine certificate
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagNova Scotia tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID-19 Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers