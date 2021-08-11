Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all travel-related

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in the province’s central health zone, while one is in the eastern health zone. All three cases are travel-related.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,072 tests on Tuesday.

With one new recovery, the active case count has risen slightly to 19. One person is in hospital in an intensive care unit.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 67.4 per cent of Nova Scotia’s overall population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 9.4 per cent have received their first dose.

