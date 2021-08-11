Menu

City of Toronto extending hours at 7 outdoor pools after heat warning issued

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto reopens zoos, farms, pools and other outdoor amenities' Toronto reopens zoos, farms, pools and other outdoor amenities
WATCH ABOVE: Many Toronto residents were given a few more options to stay busy this weekend with the re-opening of the Toronto Zoo, Riverdale Farm and more than 40 public pools. And as the province moves closer to immunization targets, there are questions as to whether the roadmap to reopening could actually be accelerated. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. – Jun 19, 2021

The City of Toronto has announced it will be extending the hours of seven outdoor pools in response to a heat warning declared by Environment Canada.

For the first time this summer season, officials said the following facilities will be open until 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday:

  • Alex Duff Pool, 779 Crawford St.
  • Giovanni Caboto Pool, 1369 St. Clair Ave. W.
  • McGregor Park, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.
  • Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.
  • Parkway Forest, 55 Forest Manor Rd.
  • Smithfield Park, 175 Mount Olive Dr.
  • Sunnyside Park/Gus Ryder Pool, 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Due to COVID-19, online reservations have primarily been used for accessing pools. However, between 8 and 11:45 p.m. pool access will be just on a walk-in basis. Capacity limits at pools will still be in place.

For those looking to visit pools, they will need to provide contact information should contact tracing be needed.

City of Toronto staff said swimming slots will be capped at 45 minutes in order to allow for cleaning breaks.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning on Tuesday for most of southern and eastern Ontario, cautioning in its forecast up to Friday that it could feel around 40 C factoring in humidity during the day.

The alert also said overnight temperatures will be above 20 each night and will “provide little relief from the heat.”

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
