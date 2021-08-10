B.C. athlete survives intense heat to win gruelling bike race and she wants to do it again

Send this page to someone via email

The Race Across America is considered one of the hardest endurance bike races on the planet.

And this summer Vernon’s Leah Goldstein became the first woman to win it.

But she almost didn’t make it. To understand how she survived such a gruelling journey, you have to know how she became so tough.

Goldstein was a world-kicking boxing champ at age 17. That was a start. Her family roots took her back to Israel where she worked in the military special forces unit.

“The main lieutenant comes up to me and whispers in my ear — one tear and he kicks me out,” Goldstein said.

2:00 Vernon athlete wins Race Across America Vernon athlete wins Race Across America – Jul 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

She has embraced many intense challenges, which is why she ended up in ultra-endurance cycling. She has also ended up in the hospital several times after some horrific crashes.

“One rider tried to squeeze herself into a space that really didn’t exist and she lost control of her bike and leaned into me,” Goldstein said, recalling one incident. “At 85 kilometres an hour, I land on my face and whoop, instant facelift.”

So after everything she’s been through, an 11-day bike ride across America should be no problem.

Until temperatures hit 45 C.

“When I went to do a clothes change, my back was all blistered. That was the intensity of the heat,” Goldstein said. “I got burned right through my jersey.”

Then, just under two kilometres from the finish line she collapsed.

“All of a sudden (my) heart rate shot up to 200, I was hyperventilating and my body just shut down,” she said, looking back on that scary moment.

But Goldstein finished, placing first overall.

A little girl in the crowd even yelled out that Goldstein is a great role model.

0:30 BC Sports Hall of Fame: Alex Stieda BC Sports Hall of Fame: Alex Stieda – Jul 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Now all that’s left is to prepare to do the Race Across America again because winning it all just isn’t good enough for Goldstein.

“It was great that I won but the time of 11 days is good, but it’s not great,” she said.

“It’s not what I had trained for. I had trained for a 10-days finish,” she added, eyeing a 2023 return to the race.

“That’s what I’m after, we’re going to go after that 10-days finish.”