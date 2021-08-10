RCMP arrest 9 youths following Lynne Lake, Man. break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have made some arrests in connection to a break and entry in Lynn Lake, Man.

On Aug. 9, at 8:10 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the area.

The suspects had gained entry through a window and had caused a considerable amount of damage inside.

Surveillance video footage was provided to the officers.

The suspects stole a large sum of Canadian currency, cartons of cigarettes, alcohol and food, officers say.

The investigation led to the arrest of nine male youths, between the ages of 13 to 15, from the community. Officers also recovered a large portion of the cash stolen as well as some of the cartons of cigarettes.

The youths were later released for a scheduled court appearance in Lynn Lake on Sept. 28, 2021.

The investigation continues.

