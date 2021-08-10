Saskatchewan sends 7 to Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship

Athletes want to test themselves against the best to see how they stack up to the elite performers. For seven golfers from Saskatchewan, that is taking place in Quebec this week at the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship.

Prior to them leaving, Global News had a chance to speak to two young hopefuls about taking their game to the national stage.

“It’s something I always wanted to qualify for,” said Will Blake of Regina. “To test my skills against some of the top people in Canada. It should be good. it will be a big learning experience.”

“There is going to be some fantastic players there,” Saskatoon’s Alex Swinnerton said. “Obviously, it’s from all of Canada, so there has been guys, just like me, playing since they were young. So they want the exact same as me so we all got to fight for it.”

Both of these players were introduced to the sport by their fathers and ever since then, they have been hooked. They enjoy putting the time and effort in to get better.

“My dad used to bring me on the back-9 at Waskesui when I was super young and I loved it,” Swinnerton said. “I didn’t really golf too much but I rode around in the cart and ever since then I just kept wanting to go to the range, practice, get better, as much as I can.”

“Every day is different whether it’s the weather or the pin locations,” Blake added. “I have a good group around me with my friends and my dad who was a head pro in Prince Albert for a while, so he got me into the game.

“I don’t know, it’s just something about being out here every day. It’s just so relaxing, I love it.”

They will be going to compete individually, but this group of seven players has spent a lot of time together on the course and they are honoured to be representing Saskatchewan at the nationals, as a group.

“Its a big honour,” Blake said.

“I don’t think a lot of people can say they’ve done something like this. It is the hardest game in the world, so it will be an honour to play for Saskatchewan and play for myself, and just be with some of my best friends.”

