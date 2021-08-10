Winnipeg men arrested, semi-automatic pistol seized in Corydon traffic stop

Three Winnipeg men are facing a laundry list of charges after a traffic stop on Corydon Avenue Monday night.

Police said they stopped a Hyundai Elantra on Corydon at Boreham Boulevard around 8:10 p.m., when they saw open liquor and “items associated with drug trafficking” inside the car. When the occupants of the car were asked to get out, the backseat passenger took off on foot.

An officer caught up with him, police said, and during a struggle, the man dropped a loaded semi-automatic pistol. The officer was helped by an off-duty RCMP officer who was in the area.

A search of the car and the suspects led to the seizure of $3,120 in crack cocaine, $600 in purple fentanyl, and $3,950 in cash.

The 26-year-old passenger who fled was charged with resisting a peace officer, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing a prohibited device, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Two other men, 30 and 24, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, as well as possessing the proceeds of crime over $5,000. They were released on an undertaking, while the first man remains in custody.

