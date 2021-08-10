COVID-19: 1 new case for Peterborough area; variant cumulative cases at 827

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 for the Peterborough area is at two, according the region’s health unit on Tuesday afternoon.

In its update issued around 4:10 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case over past 24 hours. The health unit serves Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There were no new resolved cases reported on Tuesday. The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of the 1,646 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction

The number of variant cases jumped to 827, up from 818 reported on Monday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination clinics

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second COVID vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Havelock at the Havelock Community Centre

Did you know everyone over the age of 12 can now walk-in to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Evinrude Centre for any dose?

Check out the Peterborough walk-in clinic calendar at https://t.co/zUdgIFOVqL pic.twitter.com/Q8pMrZkJFG — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) August 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.