COVID-19: 1 new case for Peterborough area; variant cumulative cases at 827

The number of active COVID-19 for the Peterborough area is at two, according the region’s health unit on Tuesday afternoon.
In its update issued around 4:10 p.m., Peterborough Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case over past 24 hours. The health unit serves Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
There were no new resolved cases reported on Tuesday. The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of the 1,646 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction
The number of variant cases jumped to 827, up from 818 reported on Monday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Other data
Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:
- Close contacts: 17, up from 16 reported on Monday
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Testing: More than 56,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.
- Hospitalizations: at least 83 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports no COVID-19 inpatients. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to an outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.5 per cent related to travel; and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.
Vaccination clinics
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second COVID vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.
Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Havelock at the Havelock Community Centre
The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Thursday, Aug. 19
Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.View link »
