Marijuana, hash oil contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

More than $18,000 in contraband was recently seized at Warkworth Institution, officials reported Tuesday.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, a quantity of marijuana and hash oil was seized as a result of the “vigilance of a staff member” at the medium-sized federal prison located 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

The estimated value of the seizure is $18,320.

Details on the seizure were not provided.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Story continues below advertisement