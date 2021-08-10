Menu

Crime

Ottawa man and his ex lover found guilty of 1st-degree murder in killing of wife

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2021 2:09 pm
An Ottawa man and his former lover have been found guilty a second time in the murder of his wife. View image in full screen
An Ottawa man and his former lover have been found guilty a second time in the murder of his wife. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa man and his former lover have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the grisly slaying of his wife.

The verdict delivered Tuesday came after Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald were tried for a second time in the 2014 killing of Jagtar Gill.

Jagtar Gill was found badly beaten, stabbed and with her throat cut in the family’s home on Jan. 29, 2014 — the couple’s wedding anniversary.

During trial, prosecutors alleged her husband and Ronald orchestrated the murder, with Ronald carrying out the killing while Bhupinderpal Gill kept the couple’s eldest daughter out of the house.

The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder when they were first tried in 2016, but the Court of Appeal for Ontario found the judge had made an error in instructing the jury.

The appeal court ordered a new trial, which took place this year and was streamed online.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
