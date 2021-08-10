Menu

Crime

Police investigating 4 Cambridge fires set within 30 minutes

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 1:50 pm
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. View image in full screen
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a series of fires along Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge that all happened within 30 minutes early Tuesday morning.

The first was reported at around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Sheldon Drive, where a metal bin outside a business was set on fire.

Another fire was reported five minutes later in a dumpster down the street at Avenue Road and then a sign was set on fire at Bishop Street North at 1 a.m.

Police said a fourth fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. at Glamis Road, where a garbage can went up in flames.

All of the fires were extinguished by the Cambridge Fire Department.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video from businesses and residents along Franklin Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

Waterloo Regional Police tagArson tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagcambridge fire tagcambridge arson tagFranklin Boulevard Cambridge fires tag

