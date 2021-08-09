B.C. reports 1,079 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths over 72 hours as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. recorded 1,079 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with five additional deaths.

There were 422 new cases from Friday to Saturday, marking the third day in a row that case counts topped 400. From Saturday to Sunday, there were 364 cases, while 293 cases were reported from Sunday to Monday.

More than half of the new cases were in the Interior Health region, which recorded 587 infections over 72 hours.

Of the remaining new cases, 258 were in the Fraser Health region, 142 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 30 were in the Northern Health region and 62 were in Island Health.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose sharply to 68, an increase of 16 from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care dropped by two to 20.

The five deaths — four in the Interior Health region and one in Northern Health — bring the provincial COVID-19 death count to 1,775.

There are now 3,036 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The province said 82 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of vaccine, while 70.3 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier in the day, B.C.’s top doctor said Monday the province is reducing the interval between doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 49 days to 28 days.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said invites will be sent to about 170,000 people in the coming days.

The announcement came amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, particularly in the central Okanagan.

The interval between doses had already been reduced in that region in an effort to get residents immunized more quickly.

Henry has said the surge has been fuelled by people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated or have only had one dose.

Health officials ratcheted up restrictions in the central Okanagan on Friday, once again limiting outdoor gatherings to 50 people while indoor events have been reduced to five extra people, plus those in the household.

Officials have asked people who intend to travel to the area to try to change their plans.

