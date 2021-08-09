SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: More than 200,000 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are now fully vaccinated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Monday that 2,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area over the weekend.

Nearly 450 of the shots were first doses and more than 2,200 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Niagara businesses eager to welcome U.S. visitors back as border reopens after more than a year

The additional doses mean that more than 200,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 80 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 69 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 68 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 417,300 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'A surge of COVID-19 cases in the USA dampens border reopening' A surge of COVID-19 cases in the USA dampens border reopening
A surge of COVID-19 cases in the USA dampens border reopening

Meanwhile, public health announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, while two new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 18, while the county is dealing with seven. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
