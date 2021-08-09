COVID-19: More than 200,000 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph are now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Monday that 2,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area over the weekend.

Nearly 450 of the shots were first doses and more than 2,200 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 200,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 80 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 69 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 68 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 417,300 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, public health announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, while two new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 18, while the county is dealing with seven. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are no confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

