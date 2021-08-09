Single-vehicle rollover near Muenster, Sask. claims life of 21-year-old man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Humboldt, Sask., is dead after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on a gravel road off Highway 368, about five km northwest of Muenster.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A Humboldt fire crew and paramedics attended the collision. The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.

