Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Single-vehicle rollover near Muenster, Sask. claims life of 21-year-old man: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 3:12 pm
A man from Humboldt, 21, was involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Muenster, Sask. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. View image in full screen
A man from Humboldt, 21, was involved in a single-vehicle rollover near Muenster, Sask. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Callum Smith / Global News

A 21-year-old man from Humboldt, Sask., is dead after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on a gravel road off Highway 368, about five km northwest of Muenster.

Read more: Wynyard, Sask. RCMP respond to fatal car crash in Foam Lake

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A Humboldt fire crew and paramedics attended the collision. The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 2 separate fatal collisions investigated by Saskatchewan RCMP from Friday

An RCMP collision reconstruction team is continuing to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stop sign would have prevented Robert Major’s triple-fatal crash: expert' Stop sign would have prevented Robert Major’s triple-fatal crash: expert
Stop sign would have prevented Robert Major’s triple-fatal crash: expert – Jan 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagRollover tagmuenster taghumboldt news tagHighway 368 tagHumboldt Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers