Weather

Storms possible this week as hot, humid air moves into Toronto area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 3:06 pm
Children have a water fight at Lake Ontario in Mississauga on June 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Children have a water fight at Lake Ontario in Mississauga on June 5, 2021. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The weather is heating up in the Toronto area, with humidex values nearing 40 expected over the next few days.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the heat is a result of a ridge of high pressure southeast of the Great Lakes that is pumping in warm and humid air.

“After a cooler pattern to end July and begin August, this is the hottest air mass we’ve had to contend with in weeks,” Hull said.

Read more: Extreme heat waves expected to happen every decade, U.N. climate report says

“Humidex values will be approaching 40 over the next couple of days with temperatures reaching 30 C or above. A cooler, less humid air mass will prevail by the end of the week into the weekend after the passage of a cold front.”

Hull said the hot conditions mean there is extra energy in the atmosphere, creating the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the storms could become severe, Hull said, possibly causing strong winds and hail.

“So be sky aware over the next couple of days and stay on top of the latest watches and warnings issued by Environment Canada,” he said.

