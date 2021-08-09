Man on bike exposed himself to several women: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to several women while riding a bicycle late at night.

In a news release on Monday, the service said there have been at least four incidents in the past week.

Read more: Lost family heirloom bracelet returned to Guelph woman

The latest happened just before midnight on Sunday on College Avenue near McGilvray Street. Police said a man on a bike came up to a woman and exposed himself before riding away.

Other similar incidents include Aug. 4 at 2 a.m. near Woolwich and Division streets, Aug. 1 at 2:20 a.m. near Westwood Road and Silvercreek Parkway and July 31 at 3 a.m. near a path on Water Street by Denver Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said all of the cases involve a man in his 30s with a medium build, wearing all black. The mountain bike is also described as black.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in these areas mentioned and has security cameras to check their video library.

Those who can assist with the investigation is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

3:04 Love and relationship coach motivated to help survivors of domestic abuse Love and relationship coach motivated to help survivors of domestic abuse – Jul 21, 2021