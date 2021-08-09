Menu

Comments

Crime

Man on bike exposed himself to several women: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:44 am
Guelph police are investigating several reports of a man on a bike exposing himself to women. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating several reports of a man on a bike exposing himself to women. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to several women while riding a bicycle late at night.

In a news release on Monday, the service said there have been at least four incidents in the past week.

The latest happened just before midnight on Sunday on College Avenue near McGilvray Street. Police said a man on a bike came up to a woman and exposed himself before riding away.

Other similar incidents include Aug. 4 at 2 a.m. near Woolwich and Division streets, Aug. 1 at 2:20 a.m. near Westwood Road and Silvercreek Parkway and July 31 at 3 a.m. near a path on Water Street by Denver Road.

Police said all of the cases involve a man in his 30s with a medium build, wearing all black. The mountain bike is also described as black.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in these areas mentioned and has security cameras to check their video library.

Those who can assist with the investigation is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

