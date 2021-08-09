Lindsay, Ont. man and woman arrested for mischief after dumping water on neighbour’s balcony: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man and woman face mischief charges following an incident on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a dispute between neighbours at a Colborne Street West residence in Lindsay.

It was reported that individuals of one unit were “intentionally pouring water onto the balcony of the unit below,” which was observed by police.

Holly Wilson, 36, and Jeffrey Hemstra , 37, were arrested and each charged with mischief.

Police say Hemstra was currently wanted on a warrant for assault in another incident. The warrant was executed.

They were both later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 16, police said Monday.