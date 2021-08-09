Menu

Crime

Lindsay, Ont. man and woman arrested for mischief after dumping water on neighbour’s balcony: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 10:48 am
Police in Lindsay arrested a man and a woman following a neighbour dispute. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man and a woman following a neighbour dispute. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man and woman face mischief charges following an incident on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a dispute between neighbours at a Colborne Street West residence in Lindsay.

It was reported that individuals of one unit were “intentionally pouring water onto the balcony of the unit below,” which was observed by police.

Read more: Lindsay man arrested following reported vehicle theft and pursuit by Peterborough police

Holly Wilson, 36, and Jeffrey Hemstra , 37, were arrested and each charged with mischief.

Trending Stories

Police say Hemstra was currently wanted on a warrant for assault in another incident. The warrant was executed.

Story continues below advertisement

They were both later released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 16, police said Monday.

