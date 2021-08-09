Menu

World

Japanese prime minister’s support drops to record low as Olympics close, survey finds

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 9, 2021 12:07 am
Click to play video: 'Beyond the Podium: Canada’s next generation of Olympians raising the bar' Beyond the Podium: Canada’s next generation of Olympians raising the bar
WATCH ABOVE: Beyond the Podium: Canada's next generation of Olympians raising the bar

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid below 30 per cent for the first time since he took office, a survey showed on Monday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to boost his ratings amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60 per cent said they did not want Suga to stay on as premier, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper, darkening his ruling party’s prospects in general elections to be held later this year.

Read more: Canadians divided over sending Team Canada athletes to Tokyo Olympics, poll says

In the poll conducted over the weekend, Suga’s support slid to 28 per cent, the lowest since he became prime minister in September last year.

Trending Stories

Of those polled, 56 per cent of those who replied said it was good to hold the Tokyo Games, while 32 per cent thought it was a bad idea.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tokyo residents express concerns as city sees 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases' Tokyo residents express concerns as city sees 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases
Tokyo residents express concerns as city sees 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases – Jul 28, 2021

Japan’s slow vaccination rollouts have hurt Suga’s popularity and a spike in new infections, caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, has overshadowed the Olympic Games with cases hitting a milestone of one million on Friday.

Suga and Olympics organisers have said there was no link between the Games and the spike in cases.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lincoln Feast.)

© 2021 Reuters
