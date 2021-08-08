Regina fire crews battle two garage fires Saturday, 1 sent to hospital

Regina fire crews were busy Saturday night with two garage fires.
The first fire was on the 3300 block of Dewdney Avenue. That fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported, according to a social media post from the fire department.
The second fire was on the 1700 block of Regent Street. One civilian was injured and transported to hospital.
Trending Stories
As of Sunday morning there is no update on the condition of the civilian.
Damage estimates and causes of both fires have also not been released.
Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments