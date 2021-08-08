Menu

Canada

Regina fire crews battle two garage fires Saturday, 1 sent to hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 3:49 pm
Regina fire fighters attended two garage fires on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Regina fire fighters attended two garage fires on Saturday night. Regina Fire / Twitter

Regina fire crews were busy Saturday night with two garage fires.

Read more: Duplex fire in Regina deemed arson, no injuries reported

The first fire was on the 3300 block of Dewdney Avenue. That fire was brought under control quickly and no injuries were reported, according to a social media post from the fire department.

The second fire was on the 1700 block of Regent Street. One civilian was injured and transported to hospital.

As of Sunday morning there is no update on the condition of the civilian.

Read more: Officials say house fires in Regina’s North Central, Heritage areas were ‘deliberate’

Damage estimates and causes of both fires have also not been released.

