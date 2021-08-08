The “Reading as a Gift” initiative joins forces with the Quebec book purchase movement

How can Quebec authors shine while giving children from underprivileged backgrounds a taste for reading and dreaming? It is possible this year since two approaches are united: the movement “August 12, I buy a Quebec book” and that of “Reading as a gift”.

“Two birds with one stone,” spontaneously launched the actress Salomé Corbo, spokesperson for Reading as a gift from the Literacy Foundation.

This “reading alliance” is a joint initiative of the Foundation and its partners: Archambault, the Association of Public Libraries of Quebec, the Association of Libraires of Quebec, Coopsco, Les Libraires and Renaud-Bray.

The August 12 movement has rallied the population of Quebec in recent years: so why not take the opportunity of all these people who come to bookstores that day to suggest that they buy a book for a young person at the same time? ‘a disadvantaged environment? asks Mrs Corbo.

“We have such a bubbly and great pool of authors” in Quebec and this is also the case for those who write children’s literature.

Normally, the “Reading as a Gift” initiative takes place in the fall. But this year, as COVID-19 still casts a veil of uncertainty, the Foundation believes it makes sense to get ahead of it, as bookstores are open and donation boxes are there. “Let’s take advantage of it”.

Salomé Corbo, who became known to the public in particular with her character of Caroline in Unit 9, has been the spokesperson for “Reading as a gift” for several years. She had the opportunity to see children from 0 to 12 years old receive a book, which they look at as we do with a precious object, she said.

“First, it’s a new item. And they don’t have a lot of new items. Most kids say, ‘Is it for me? To keep?””.

They are very moved, very touched to receive a gift from a stranger, she said. Then “comes the stimulus of curiosity”.

“It’s nice to see their interests arise thanks to a book. We want to become Nadia Comaneci. We want to become a geologist,” launches the actress in a cheerful tone.

It is important to sow the seed of literacy very, very early, she says. It encourages donors not to forget the 0 to 5 year olds who can also benefit from it.

How many books does the Foundation want to collect? “I wish there were … more than 100,000!” She exclaims, laughing. But becoming more serious again, she stresses that the books received are not sufficient for the demand formulated by educators and teachers. And since the pandemic, there are even more children in need, she adds.

Over the years, the program has distributed more than 860,000 books, helping to prevent reading and writing difficulties that could lead to dropping out of school and then to illiteracy, says the Foundation.

Donation boxes are already in participating bookstores and also in some municipal libraries. The children also receive a postcard that they can send to the person who gave them Quebec reading as a gift.

It will be possible to make a book or cash donation dedicated to the Gift of Reading program throughout the fall, while the collection boxes will remain in place after August 12, like other usual means of collection.

4:22 Early reading a focus of Family Literacy Day in Peterborough Early reading a focus of Family Literacy Day in Peterborough – Jan 23, 2020

The list of collection points in bookstores can be consulted

here:

https://www.fondationalphabetisation.org/nos-programmes/lecture-en-c

https: //www.fondationalp

