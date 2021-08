Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a Ctrain early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Shaganappi Point LRT station just after 1 a.m. and rushed the victim to Foothills Hospital.

Calgary Transit shut down the station and operated shuttles between Westbrook and Sunalta stations.

The line has since re-opened.

