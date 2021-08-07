Menu

Crime

Man found dead in Richmond ditch, police suspect targeted shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 7:32 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Richmond, where RCMP say a man was found apparently shot to death in a ditch on Saturday morning.

Richmond RCMP said they were called to an area near the 17100 block of Cambie Road, around 9:30 a.m., to reports of an unresponsive male.

Read more: Homicide team called to Richmond, B.C., after 2 people found dead in burned home

“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male who may have been killed during what appears to be a shooting incident,” RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties said the incident is believed to be targeted, and have called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information or video in the area is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448, or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict' IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict
IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict – May 14, 2021
