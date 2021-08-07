Man arrested, charged during building move on Roblin Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

Several trees have been damaged or completely toppled along Roblin Boulevard in Charleswood Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the Traffic Units were facilitating the move of a home down the road, for which the moving company had obtained a permit.

Officers confirmed the dimensions of the load matched what was on the permit, but once the trailer reached Roblin Boulevard, police say it was evident the operator had not confirmed the accessibility of the route.

As a result, multiple trees along the route had been “deliberately felled or trimmed,” according to police.

A man associated with the move was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 and the move has been temporarily stopped.

City of Winnipeg Forestry officials will determine the least impactful way to continue with the move.