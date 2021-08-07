Menu

Traffic

Teen passenger injured in long weekend car crash in Stead, Man. has died

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 4:23 pm
Powerview RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving when the vehicle lost control and rolled over after hitting a ditch. They say speed may have affected the rollover. View image in full screen
Powerview RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving when the vehicle lost control and rolled over after hitting a ditch. They say speed may have affected the rollover. Global News

A 17-year-old boy from Beausejour, Man., has died after a vehicle rolled over last weekend in the early hours of July 31.

Mounties say the crash happened eight kilometres south of Stead, Man., at the rural intersection of Road 44E and Road 92N.

Read more: Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

Powerview RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over after hitting a ditch. They say speed may have affected the rollover.

Police say the 17-year-old victim died of his injuries on Aug. 5, while the driver and a 15-year-old passenger are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP along with the forensic reconstruction unit continue to probe the incident.

