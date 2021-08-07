Teen passenger injured in long weekend car crash in Stead, Man. has died

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Beausejour, Man., has died after a vehicle rolled over last weekend in the early hours of July 31.

Mounties say the crash happened eight kilometres south of Stead, Man., at the rural intersection of Road 44E and Road 92N.

Powerview RCMP say an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over after hitting a ditch. They say speed may have affected the rollover.

Police say the 17-year-old victim died of his injuries on Aug. 5, while the driver and a 15-year-old passenger are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP along with the forensic reconstruction unit continue to probe the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

0:26 Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP – Jul 27, 2021