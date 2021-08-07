Menu

Canada

Indigenous chief calls for recognition of fishing treaty rights ahead of elections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2021 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends fishery launch indefinitely' Sipekne’katik First Nation suspends fishery launch indefinitely
After months of planning for the phase two launch of their treaty fishery, Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack says the launch has been indefinitely delayed. He says the main reason is ongoing safety concerns his band members have after their first phase was met with a string of violent incidents resulting in dozens of charges. Alexa MacLean has more. – Jun 2, 2021

The chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has issued an appeal ahead of the provincial and widely anticipated federal elections for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples fishing treaty rights.

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation says the impacts of colonization and the residential school system have had a stranglehold on Indigenous communities for decades.

Read more: RCMP investigating after Mi’kmaq lobster fishing boats cut loose from wharf in N.S.

He says the Mi’kmaq community in central Nova Scotia has the highest percentage of childhood poverty in the province.

Trending Stories

Sack says a sustainable fishery would help address the economic disparity by providing the Indigenous community with a livelihood.

But he says the strict restrictions and limitations on what Indigenous fishers can catch and sell further perpetuates the cycle of injustice.

Read more: Search at former Shubenacadie Residential School site in N.S. fails to find any unmarked graves

Sack is calling on all levels of government to recognize treaty rights.

“There has never been a truly nation-to-nation understanding,” he said in a statement. “It is time for governments to recognize that a treaty is an agreement between two equal bodies.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.

