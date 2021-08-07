Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Milton

A 53-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while on Highway 401 in Milton late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Emergency services responded to a pedestrian struck on the westbound Highway 401 at Highway 25 before midnight.
Police said a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are not known at this time.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments