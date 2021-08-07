Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while on Highway 401 in Milton late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services responded to a pedestrian struck on the westbound Highway 401 at Highway 25 before midnight.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are not known at this time.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Pedestrian collision: 53 year old man taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle on WB #Hwy401/25. Expect delays in the area. #MississaugaOPP investigating. — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement