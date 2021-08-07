Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Milton

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 9:38 am
An OPP badge.
An OPP badge. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 53-year-old man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while on Highway 401 in Milton late Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Emergency services responded to a pedestrian struck on the westbound Highway 401 at Highway 25 before midnight.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are not known at this time.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tagPedestrian Struck tagHighway 25 tagHighway 401 Pedestrian Struck tagMIlton Pedestrian Struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers