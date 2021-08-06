Menu

Canada

North Okanagan dad shocked after winning $100,000

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 8:07 pm
David Strohm of Armstrong said he was shocked to learn he’d won $100,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 27. View image in full screen
David Strohm of Armstrong said he was shocked to learn he’d won $100,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 27. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A North Okanagan resident is $100,000 richer, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

David Strohm says a trip to the mall with his daughters paid off in a big way after deciding to check a lottery ticket he had earlier purchased.

And upon doing so, Strohm said he was shocked to learn he’d won a $100,000 guaranteed prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 27.

“My (lottery) tickets usually sit in my wallet for a while, and since I had the opportunity to I decided to check them,” said Strohm.

“When I got to the ticket that showed $100,000, I didn’t know what to do.”

Strohm purchased the ticket at the Super Store in Vernon.

The Armstrong resident says he couldn’t wait to show his daughters, but stumbled to find the winning ticket when they met back up.

“When I went to scan the ticket, I actually scanned a different one … my daughters had no idea what I was showing them,” he said.

On how it feels to win, Strohm says it hasn’t quite sunk in yet and that it still feels surreal.

