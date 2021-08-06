Menu

Canada

Ottawa blocks development of controversial proposed Alberta coal mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 6:10 pm
The federal government said the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal project will not go ahead August 6, 2021. View image in full screen
The federal government said the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal project will not go ahead August 6, 2021. Global News

The federal government says the proposed Grassy Mountain coal project in southwestern Alberta cannot proceed.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the announcement in a release Friday.

Read more: Appeals requested over Grassy Mountain Coal Project decision

He says while mining is important to the economy, coal can include significant adverse environmental effects.

Wilkinson says the decision was based on information including the findings of a joint review panel report.

He says the project would have likely caused harm to surface water quality, threatened species including the westslope cutthroat trout and whitebark pine trees, and the physical and cultural heritage of the Kainai, Piikani and Siksika First Nations.

Benga Mining Limited has said the proposed metallurgical coal mine in the Crowsnest Pass area would create hundreds of jobs and produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of coal per year over a mine life of approximately 23 years.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
