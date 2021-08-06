New multipurpose centre coming to Hampton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Hampton, N.B., is getting a new multipurpose facility to replace its aging arena and community centre.

The community announced this week a 1.2 hectare (30 acre) parcel of land between William Bell Drive and Highway 1, already owned by the town, will be home the 6,003 sq. metre (66,700 sq. feet) facility, which will include an ice surface, change rooms, a large community room and other amenities.

Mayor Bob “Dewey” Doucet could barely contain his excitement.

He said the town has worked on a plan with surrounding communities for at least a decade.

“We know there’s going to be so much economic growth kick-off from it,” Doucet said. “So it’s huge. It’s huge for this area and we’re pretty proud.

“We’re pretty proud and happy right now that we got this to where we got it to.”

According to a Government of New Brunswick news release, the federal government is investing more than $6.2 million towards the project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The provincial government, through the Regional Development Corporation, is providing more than $3.9 million, while the Town of Hampton and several local service districts (LSDs) are contributing more than $5.3 million.

Hampton is part of the new regional economic development corporation, Envision Saint John.

CEO Paulette Hicks said projects like Hampton’s multipurpose facility are critical for regional growth.

“This really demonstrates how important collaboration is,” Hicks said. “Hampton, working with the surrounding LSDs, not only to have a facility that will support the community and the residents, but also add to the value proposition of selling our whole region, is exactly the alignment we’re looking for.”

Doucet said some of the land had already been cleared in anticipation of moving forward with the project.

He said it will likely be a year before construction begins.

“I’d like to have the goal set of two years from now, the fall, opening up for the minor hockey and all that,” Doucet said. “But we’ll see how it goes.”

In the meantime, Doucet said the community will maintain the 44-year-old Hampton Community Centre.

He said he’s hoping to keep the current facility open in some capacity when the new centre is ready for use.