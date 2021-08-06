COVID-19 cases remain steady in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues to remain steady in Manitoba.

As of Aug. 6, testing has identified 29 new cases of the virus with zero new reported deaths.

This brings the total number of active cases to 57,764 with 1,184 confirmed deaths in the province.

A total of 882,690 tests have been administered, with 1,677 tests being done daily with a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

Currently, there are still 33 active hospitalizations with four patients in the intensive care unit.

The total number of hospitalizations is 92, with 15 patients having been admitted to the ICU.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

