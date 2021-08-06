SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19 cases remain steady in Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:08 pm
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues to remain steady in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues to remain steady in Manitoba. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues to remain steady in Manitoba.

As of Aug. 6, testing has identified 29 new cases of the virus with zero new reported deaths.

This brings the total number of active cases to 57,764 with 1,184 confirmed deaths in the province.

Read more: Manitoba reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

A total of 882,690 tests have been administered, with 1,677 tests being done daily with a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

Currently, there are still 33 active hospitalizations with four patients in the intensive care unit.

The total number of hospitalizations is 92, with 15 patients having been admitted to the ICU.

Trending Stories

