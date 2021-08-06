Menu

Crime

Charges laid in deadly pedestrian hit and run near Lake Louise

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:35 pm
Charges have been laid after an Ontario man was struck and killed and a woman left in serious condition near Lake Louise, Aug. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Charges have been laid after an Ontario man was struck and killed and a woman left in serious condition near Lake Louise, Aug. 5, 2021. File/Global News

Charges have been laid after a deadly pedestrian collision just east of Lake Louise Thursday.

RCMP say an Ontario couple were parked at a rest area just after 9 a.m. and got out to take photos on the shoulder of the highway.

That’s when a pickup truck struck both of them.

Trending Stories

The 39-year-old man died at the scene and the 38-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties say the suspect vehicle fled the scene, but was caught at a roadblock set up near Golden, B.C.

Rhowel Esperanza, 45, of Calgary faces four counts: dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to remain at the scene.

The judicial process is underway to have Esperanza brought back to Alberta to face these charges.

