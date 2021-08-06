Police release Saskatchewan Roughriders game day traffic plan

Send this page to someone via email

With the first Saskatchewan Roughriders game since the 2019 season happening Friday night, the Regina police are advising fans and the public of traffic restrictions.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, no vehicle traffic will be allowed on the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

Access to the streets will be limited to Regina Transit buses and local residents only. Residents may be asked to show proof they live on the street in the form of identification or correspondence.

The following road closures will be in place:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Montague Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street

Regina police officers will also be on duty at the game. A press release said officers will be wearing surgical masks due to the large crowd and inability to keep a two-metre distance.

“Even though public health orders are lifted, please give consideration to pandemic safety,” the release stated.

Drivers are also reminded to be patient and leave early to find enough time to park.

A free stadium shuttle is available for those who aren’t planning on driving.

