Canada

Police release Saskatchewan Roughriders game day traffic plan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 3:12 pm
A pair of Regina Thunder alumni on the Saskatchewan Roughriders are preparing for opening day of the 2021 CFL season.

With the first Saskatchewan Roughriders game since the 2019 season happening Friday night, the Regina police are advising fans and the public of traffic restrictions.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders return to action for first time in nearly 2 years

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, no vehicle traffic will be allowed on the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street.

Access to the streets will be limited to Regina Transit buses and local residents only. Residents may be asked to show proof they live on the street in the form of identification or correspondence.

Read more: Breweries, volunteers prepare for first Saskatchewan Roughriders game day in 628 days

The following road closures will be in place:

  • 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue
  • Princess Street and 9th Avenue
  • Argyle Street and 9th Avenue
  • McTavish Street and 9th Avenue
  • Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue
  • Montague Street and 10th Avenue
  • Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street
  • Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street
Regina police officers will also be on duty at the game. A press release said officers will be wearing surgical masks due to the large crowd and inability to keep a two-metre distance.

“Even though public health orders are lifted, please give consideration to pandemic safety,” the release stated.

Read more: What you need to know about Saskatchewan Roughriders game day transportation

Drivers are also reminded to be patient and leave early to find enough time to park.

A free stadium shuttle is available for those who aren’t planning on driving.

