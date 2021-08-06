Menu

Traffic

Reopening of Warsaw Swing Bridge in Peterborough faces delay: Parks Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 2:16 pm
The Warsaw Road Swing Bridge in Peterborough remains under construction and is facing reopening delays. View image in full screen
The Warsaw Road Swing Bridge in Peterborough remains under construction and is facing reopening delays. Peterborough County/Twitter

The reopening of the Warsaw Road Swing Bridge in Peterborough has been delayed again.

On Friday, Parks Canada — which oversees the bridge spanning the Trent-Severn Waterway — said that during commissioning of the swing bridge on Parkhill Road east this week, the fit of key mechanical components on the bridge did not meet specifications.

The bridge has been closed since October 2020 for a full replacement of the steel swing structure, repairs to concrete abutments and replacement of mechanical and electrical operating systems. The upgrades will bring the bridge up to full highway loading, Parks Canada says.

Read more: Bobcaygeon swing bridge delayed

“The components have been removed and are being re-machined to ensure the proper fit,” Parks Canada stated. “These components need to be properly in place on the bridge before testing and commissioning can restart to ensure safety.”

Parks Canada says if testing and commissioning improve, the bridge will reopen this month.

“If additional adjustments or modifications are required as a result of the testing, the bridge reopening will be delayed until they are completed,” Parks Canada stated.

Following reopening of the bridge, “short intermittent delays” are expected for operational testing and traffic control measures will be in place, according to a release.

Click to play video: 'Long-term closure of Warsaw Swing Bridge impacting Peterborough businesses' Long-term closure of Warsaw Swing Bridge impacting Peterborough businesses

The project is part of the government of Canada’s Federal Infrastructure Investment program.

“We appreciate your patience while we undertake these important investments into the infrastructure in Peterborough,” Parks Canada said.

